HOLIDAY SHORES - Holiday Shores is emulating what Godfrey and Alton did last week this week with its own Illuminate The Lake Holiday Shores event starting at 7 Wednesday night.

Participants are encouraged to place luminaries, a simple candle, or hang Christmas lights on your deck, front porch, anywhere outside the home to let the lake residents unite with light.

Music on the water will be hosted by Big Papa G. Entertainment from 7 to 8 p.m.

"Residents will place luminaries along their dock, deck or front porches to honor our community essential workers," said organizers Kenneathia Hagen and Beth Martin. "We have a large portion of our community who are in healthcare, or are first responders, police, and also other essential areas, too.

"My best friend on the lake came to me with the idea and we created the event flyer and Facebook event to spread the word. We hope to create a positive and beautiful occasion on Wednesday evening. Another neighbor (Big Papa G Entertainment) will be hosting an hour of music on the water as neighbors take a pontoon boat ride on the lake."

