ST. LOUIS - Walmart has launched the 2016 Greenlight A Vet campaign and is asking all Illinoisans to join the national movement of visibly showing support for our nation's heroes. Once our veterans return home, they are often more camouflaged than ever. Through the Greenlight A Vet campaign, Walmart hopes to ignite a national conversation on the value and contributions veterans make in the service of our nation and in our communities.

Here's how to show support:

Change one light in a visible location at your home or office to green. Inspire others to join the cause by taking a picture of your green light and sharing it on social media using the hashtag #greenlightavet.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Greenlight A Vet movement has generated more than 4.2 million online acts of support. Another way Walmart supports veterans is by providing them with career opportunities. Today, Walmart announces that, since the launch of its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment in 2013, it has hired 4,340 veterans in Illinois.

That figure is a part of the more than 153,000 veterans hired nationwide through the company's Veterans Welcome Home Commitment, which guarantees a job offer to any eligible, honorably discharged U.S. veteran since the program was announced on Memorial Day 2013. Walmart's goal is to hire 250,000 veterans by 2020.

About Walmart's Commitment to Veterans

Walmart has a long history of supporting reintegration of U.S. veterans into the civilian workforce. In 2013, Walmart committed to hire 250,000 veterans by the end of 2020. In 2011, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation committed $20 million by 2015 to support veterans and their families with assistance from programs that provide job training, transition help and education. After early completion of the original commitment, in May of 2014, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation renewed their commitment and announced an additional $20 million through 2019 to support veteran job training, education and innovative public/private community-based initiatives that address the challenges many of our veterans face when returning to the civilian workforce and their communities.

More like this: