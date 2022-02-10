ALTON - Illinois-American Water continues its impressive sewer system work at Alby and Sixth Street in Alton.

The massive Alton project separates the wastewater system from stormwater systems. Several miles of sanitary sewer will be installed in different areas of Alton through the project. The sewer/stormwater systems changes should enhance water flow and will be very noticeable during rainstorms when finished.

Illinois-American Water spokesperson Karen L Cotton said Alby Street is closed from Sixth Street toward Seventh Street, with future closures north and east of Alby/Seventh Street.

"Realistically, Alby Street in Alton will be closed to thru traffic until May, weather dependent," explained Cotton. "Sewer work will progress north up to 12th Street. 12th Street is the furthest north we will be working along Alby Street."

Illinois-American Water has been very thorough in updating the project in the media and Cotton said they will continue to do that in the future.

