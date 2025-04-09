Illinois Youth Turkey Hunters Set New Harvest Record
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary record total of 2,091 birds during the 2025 youth turkey season, breaking the previous harvest record of 2,010 set in 2024.
The dates for this year's season were March 29-30 and April 5-6. A total of 6,573 youth turkey permits were issued this year, compared to 6,541 in 2024.
The top five counties for harvest during this year's youth season were Jefferson, 69; Pike, 69; Randolph, 67; Fayette, 62; and Macoupin, 60.
The following table shows preliminary harvest figures for the youth turkey season by county for 2024 and 2025:
County
2024
2025
49
50
ALEXANDER
24
13
BOND
18
20
BOONE
4
4
BROWN
35
39
BUREAU
14
19
CALHOUN
24
38
CARROLL
8
9
CASS
19
24
CHAMPAIGN
3
6
CHRISTIAN
6
7
CLARK
32
28
CLAY
49
49
CLINTON
30
31
COLES
7
7
CRAWFORD
31
37
CUMBERLAND
15
21
DEKALB
1
0
DEWITT
1
3
DOUGLAS
2
2
EDGAR
8
9
EDWARDS
15
11
EFFINGHAM
35
42
FAYETTE
70
62
FORD
2
0
FRANKLIN
36
28
FULTON
24
28
GALLATIN/HARDIN
44
31
GREENE
29
31
GRUNDY
6
4
HAMILTON
46
39
HANCOCK
28
30
HENDERSON
13
9
HENRY
10
25
IROQUOIS
4
7
JACKSON
41
28
JASPER
42
29
JEFFERSON
64
69
JERSEY
26
19
JO DAVIESS
27
47
JOHNSON
27
22
KANKAKEE
4
6
KENDALL
0
2
KNOX
14
13
LAKE
0
0
LASALLE
1
7
LAWRENCE
9
13
LEE
9
14
LIVINGSTON
3
3
LOGAN
4
4
MACON
7
1
MACOUPIN
46
60
MADISON
35
35
MARION
60
49
MARSHALL
11
9
MASON
15
22
MASSAC
21
17
MCDONOUGH
3
8
MCHENRY
11
17
MCLEAN
5
9
MENARD
14
18
MERCER
13
12
MONROE
26
25
MONTGOMERY
25
35
MORGAN
7
10
MOULTRIE
5
5
OGLE
18
27
PEORIA
12
11
PERRY
44
33
PIATT
1
0
PIKE
55
69
POPE
27
31
PULASKI
23
19
RANDOLPH
70
67
RICHLAND
17
17
ROCK ISLAND
9
10
SALINE
26
27
SANGAMON
13
20
SCHUYLER
23
27
SCOTT
8
3
SHELBY
23
32
ST CLAIR
38
26
STARK
1
3
STEPHENSON
18
18
TAZEWELL
10
11
UNION
33
21
VERMILION
17
17
WABASH
5
6
WARREN
5
10
WASHINGTON
20
25
WAYNE
41
50
WHITE
41
34
WHITESIDE
15
26
WILL
3
4
WILLIAMSON
46
38
WINNEBAGO
18
25
WOODFORD
13
13
Total
2,010
2,091
