SPRINGFIELD – Illinois youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary record total of 2,091 birds during the 2025 youth turkey season, breaking the previous harvest record of 2,010 set in 2024.

The dates for this year's season were March 29-30 and April 5-6. A total of 6,573 youth turkey permits were issued this year, compared to 6,541 in 2024.

The top five counties for harvest during this year's youth season were Jefferson, 69; Pike, 69; Randolph, 67; Fayette, 62; and Macoupin, 60.

The following table shows preliminary harvest figures for the youth turkey season by county for 2024 and 2025:

County 2024 2025 AD 49 50 ALEXANDER 24 13 BOND 18 20 BOONE 4 4 BROWN 35 39 BUREAU 14 19 CALHOUN 24 38 CARROLL 8 9 CASS 19 24 CHAMPAIGN 3 6 CHRISTIAN 6 7 CLARK 32 28 CLAY 49 49 CLINTON 30 31 COLES 7 7 CRAWFORD 31 37 CUMBERLAND 15 21 DEKALB 1 0 DEWITT 1 3 DOUGLAS 2 2 EDGAR 8 9 EDWARDS 15 11 EFFINGHAM 35 42 FAYETTE 70 62 FORD 2 0 FRANKLIN 36 28 FULTON 24 28 GALLATIN/HARDIN 44 31 GREENE 29 31 GRUNDY 6 4 HAMILTON 46 39 HANCOCK 28 30 HENDERSON 13 9 HENRY 10 25 IROQUOIS 4 7 JACKSON 41 28 JASPER 42 29 JEFFERSON 64 69 JERSEY 26 19 JO DAVIESS 27 47 JOHNSON 27 22 KANKAKEE 4 6 KENDALL 0 2 KNOX 14 13 LAKE 0 0 LASALLE 1 7 LAWRENCE 9 13 LEE 9 Article continues after sponsor message 14 LIVINGSTON 3 3 LOGAN 4 4 MACON 7 1 MACOUPIN 46 60 MADISON 35 35 MARION 60 49 MARSHALL 11 9 MASON 15 22 MASSAC 21 17 MCDONOUGH 3 8 MCHENRY 11 17 MCLEAN 5 9 MENARD 14 18 MERCER 13 12 MONROE 26 25 MONTGOMERY 25 35 MORGAN 7 10 MOULTRIE 5 5 OGLE 18 27 PEORIA 12 11 PERRY 44 33 PIATT 1 0 PIKE 55 69 POPE 27 31 PULASKI 23 19 RANDOLPH 70 67 RICHLAND 17 17 ROCK ISLAND 9 10 SALINE 26 27 SANGAMON 13 20 SCHUYLER 23 27 SCOTT 8 3 SHELBY 23 32 ST CLAIR 38 26 STARK 1 3 STEPHENSON 18 18 TAZEWELL 10 11 UNION 33 21 VERMILION 17 17 WABASH 5 6 WARREN 5 10 WASHINGTON 20 25 WAYNE 41 50 WHITE 41 34 WHITESIDE 15 26 WILL 3 4 WILLIAMSON 46 38 WINNEBAGO 18 25 WOODFORD 13 13 Total 2,010 2,091

