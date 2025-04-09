SPRINGFIELD – Illinois youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary record total of 2,091 birds during the 2025 youth turkey season, breaking the previous harvest record of 2,010 set in 2024.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The dates for this year's season were March 29-30 and April 5-6. A total of 6,573 youth turkey permits were issued this year, compared to 6,541 in 2024.

The top five counties for harvest during this year's youth season were Jefferson, 69; Pike, 69; Randolph, 67; Fayette, 62; and Macoupin, 60.

The following table shows preliminary harvest figures for the youth turkey season by county for 2024 and 2025:

County

2024

2025

AD

49

50

ALEXANDER

24

13

BOND

18

20

BOONE

4

4

BROWN

35

39

BUREAU

14

19

CALHOUN

24

38

CARROLL

8

9

CASS

19

24

CHAMPAIGN

3

6

CHRISTIAN

6

7

CLARK

32

28

CLAY

49

49

CLINTON

30

31

COLES

7

7

CRAWFORD

31

37

CUMBERLAND

15

21

DEKALB

1

0

DEWITT

1

3

DOUGLAS

2

2

EDGAR

8

9

EDWARDS

15

11

EFFINGHAM

35

42

FAYETTE

70

62

FORD

2

0

FRANKLIN

36

28

FULTON

24

28

GALLATIN/HARDIN

44

31

GREENE

29

31

GRUNDY

6

4

HAMILTON

46

39

HANCOCK

28

30

HENDERSON

13

9

HENRY

10

25

IROQUOIS

4

7

JACKSON

41

28

JASPER

42

29

JEFFERSON

64

69

JERSEY

26

19

JO DAVIESS

27

47

JOHNSON

27

22

KANKAKEE

4

6

KENDALL

0

2

KNOX

14

13

LAKE

0

0

LASALLE

1

7

LAWRENCE

9

13

LEE

9

Article continues after sponsor message

14

LIVINGSTON

3

3

LOGAN

4

4

MACON

7

1

MACOUPIN

46

60

MADISON

35

35

MARION

60

49

MARSHALL

11

9

MASON

15

22

MASSAC

21

17

MCDONOUGH

3

8

MCHENRY

11

17

MCLEAN

5

9

MENARD

14

18

MERCER

13

12

MONROE

26

25

MONTGOMERY

25

35

MORGAN

7

10

MOULTRIE

5

5

OGLE

18

27

PEORIA

12

11

PERRY

44

33

PIATT

1

0

PIKE

55

69

POPE

27

31

PULASKI

23

19

RANDOLPH

70

67

RICHLAND

17

17

ROCK ISLAND

9

10

SALINE

26

27

SANGAMON

13

20

SCHUYLER

23

27

SCOTT

8

3

SHELBY

23

32

ST CLAIR

38

26

STARK

1

3

STEPHENSON

18

18

TAZEWELL

10

11

UNION

33

21

VERMILION

17

17

WABASH

5

6

WARREN

5

10

WASHINGTON

20

25

WAYNE

41

50

WHITE

41

34

WHITESIDE

15

26

WILL

3

4

WILLIAMSON

46

38

WINNEBAGO

18

25

WOODFORD

13

13

Total

2,010

2,091

More like this:

Fall archery season yields record harvest of 1,045 wild turkeys
Mar 2, 2025
IDNR Announces 2024-2025 Deer Season Harvest Totals
Feb 3, 2025
Illinois Spring Trout Season Opens April 5 At 58 Locations Statewide
Mar 12, 2025
Fall Firearm Turkey Harvest Surges in Illinois Counties, Including Madison, Greene, Calhoun, Macoupin and Jersey
Nov 14, 2024
More Than 82,000 Deer Harvested During Illinois Firearm Deer Season
Dec 19, 2024

 