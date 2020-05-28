SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Thursday announced another COVID-19 death in Macoupin County, the second since the count started. IDPH also said there 1,527 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois from Wednesday to Thursday, including 104 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 115,833 cases, including 5,186 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. Illinois topped the 5,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

Madison County has 558 positive COVID-19 cases and 58 lives lost. St. Clair County has 1,050 positive COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths. Macoupin County has 44 positive COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths, Jersey has 20 cases and 1 death. Greene County has 5 cases and Calhoun County 1 case.

Edwardsville 108 positive COVID-19 cases, but Alton nears the 100 mark with 96, Granite City has 76, Glen Carbon has 50, Wood River has 23 cases, Godfrey has 22, Bethalto has 13 cases, East Alton has 10 cases.

This is a summary of Illinois COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Coles County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 8 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 2 unknown 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 70s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 100+

- Kankakee County: 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Macoupin County: 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 1 female 80s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 90s

- Union County: 2 males 70s

- Whiteside County: 2 females 90s

- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,993 specimens for a total of 829,966. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 21–May 27 is 8.3%.

Wednesday, May 27, 2020, IDPH COVID-19 Report

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Wednesday announced 160 additional deaths and 1,111 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois. One of the deaths was a person in Madison County in their 70s. It was unknown if they were male or female at this time. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 114,306 cases, including 5,083 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois.

Macoupin County has 43 positive COVID-19 cases and 1 death, Jersey has 20 cases and 1 death, Greene has 5 cases and Calhoun has 1 case. St. Clair County has 1,035 cases and 73 deaths.

In the upcoming Phase 3 of Restore Illinois, state residents will still be required to wear phase coverings if they can't remain 6-foot away from another person.

This is a synopsis of the statewide COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours from Tuesday to Wednesday:

- Clinton County: 1 male 60s

- Coles County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 8 females 60s, 14 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 20 males 70s, 17 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 4 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- Madison County: 1 unknown 70s

- McDonough County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- McHenry County: 1 male 80s

- McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Randolph County: 1 female 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Williamson County: 1 male 50s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

