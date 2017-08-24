DECATUR - Directors Raymond Poe and Alec Messina will unveil the first Biennial Report of the state’s Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy on Wednesday, August 30, at 1 p.m. at the 2017 Farm Progress Show. The report will describe the actions taken in Illinois during the last two years to reduce nutrient losses to improve our state’s overall water quality and influence positive changes in nutrient loads over time.

The positive stories that will be told in this Biennial Report are due in large part to the voluntary efforts of Illinois farmers to developing and maintain best management practices to minimize nutrient losses, as well the regulatory limits being adopted by Illinois point source dischargers. Media in attendance is welcome and encouraged to interview agriculture industry professionals and local farmers regarding the recent techniques used to combat nutrient loss.

