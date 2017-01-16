Funding will support community training and engagement programs

CHICAGO—January 13, 2017. Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) Executive Director John Maki today announced a $187,877 grant award from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to support efforts of the Targeted Violence Prevention Program (TVPP).

Administered by ICJIA, TVPP takes a public health approach to preventing ideologically inspired targeted violence. The program offers resources to communities that want to prevent their members from being recruited to commit ideologically inspired violence. TVPP engages a wide range of partners throughout society, including faith-based and community-based organizations, academia, social service provides, schools, and law enforcement, because preventing ideologically inspired targeted violence requires a whole of society commitment.

“Whether it takes the form of domestic terrorism or violent hate crime, ideologically inspired targeted violence strains the healthy social cohesion essential to our diverse communities,” said Executive Director Maki. “This grant will help Illinois build additional capacity for communities and law enforcement to identify and prevent this type of violence.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security requested proposals for $10 million in grants to counter violent extremism. This funding will allow TVPP to build community-based prevention programs that off-ramp individuals who may be at risk for engaging in ideologically-inspired violence.

ICJIA will collaborate with experts in violence risk assessment, bystander and suicide prevention trainings, and violent extremism prevention, and communities to create a curriculum and training.

“This training will be designed to empower community members to intervene to help their peers and loved ones long before police interdiction becomes necessary,” said TVPP Director Junaid Afeef.

ICJIA researchers will conduct focus groups to help guide and adapt the program while ensuring the community’s voice is included in the development. Researchers also will conduct surveys of program participants to measure effectiveness of program content, conduct observations of the trainings, and collect administrative data to document program activities and outcomes. These measures will inform program refinement. The data also will be used to support a third-party evaluation in the future.

ICJIA is dedicated to improving the administration of criminal justice with work in the areas of grants administration, research and analysis, policy and planning, and information systems and technology. Visit www.icjia.state.il.us.

More like this: