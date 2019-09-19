Illinois Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments at L&C
September 19, 2019 9:17 AM
GODFREY - The Illinois Supreme Court listened to oral arguments on two cases (one criminal; the other civil) in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre of the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College, Sept. 18. More than 800 people, including students from 12 area high schools, were on hand to witness the court in action. Following the arguments, the attorneys involved took questions from the audience.
