Illinois Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments at L&C Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The Illinois Supreme Court listened to oral arguments on two cases (one criminal; the other civil) in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre of the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College, Sept. 18. More than 800 people, including students from 12 area high schools, were on hand to witness the court in action. Following the arguments, the attorneys involved took questions from the audience. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending