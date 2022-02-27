SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Police cautions motorists who engage in acts that could endanger the safety of the motoring public. Illinois State Police officials have become aware of a planned event along several interstate corridors scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022 – Saturday, March 5, 2022, where truck drivers plan to conduct a “Convoy” causing traffic delays and potentially crashes.

Illinois State Police Division of Patrol Colonel Margaret McGreal stated, “Though the Illinois State Police respects the rights of citizens to express their opinions in a lawful manner, there is great concern with any event that is designed to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic.”

Colonel McGreal continued, “Traffic backups are a major contributing cause to traffic crashes which lead to property damage, personal injury, and even death. A planned event designed to impede normal traffic flow is dangerous to the innocent motoring public. Those who choose to participate in events that intentionally endanger the public and violate Illinois law will be subject to the enforcement of applicable laws and could potentially be held liable for traffic crashes occurring as a result of their actions.”

The Illinois State Police urges all motorists to abide by traffic laws for the safety of all.

