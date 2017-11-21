DUQUOIN – The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is generally one of the busiest travel holiday periods of the year. As millions of travelers take to Illinois roadways to celebrate Thanksgiving, Illinois State Police (ISP) District 13 / 22 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Michael Alvey, reminds motorists to drive safely.

Drivers can do their part to ensure they, and their passengers, experience safe travels. Simply keeping your eyes on the road, watching your speed, buckling your seatbelt, and refraining from driving after consuming alcoholic beverages can reduce your chances of being involved in a traffic crash.

The ISP will be doing our part to help keep the roadways safe from dangerous drivers. Troopers will be on the watch for drivers exceeding speed limits and those who choose to drive distracted. Along with regular patrols, we will also have additional patrols out to help remove intoxicated drivers from Illinois roadways. Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving.

The ISP is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation and other law enforcement agencies to remind motorists to Click It or Ticket. The Click It or Ticket campaign officially started on November 17.The goal of this high-visibility effort is to reduce motor vehicle crashes and resulting injuries and fatalities. Stepped-up patrols and seat belt enforcement zones will be seen throughout the state through November 27.

Lieutenant Alvey stated, “Our ultimate goal is to create a safe driving environment for travelers, but they have to do their parts as well. By them making good driving choices they are exponentially increasing their chances of having a safe drive.” Alvey added, “Even with Troopers every 20 miles on the interstate, there will still be people making bad choices. Our hope is we stop them before anyone is injured.”

The ISP’s goal is to ensure safe travels for you and your loved ones over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. If you find yourself behind the wheel, please watch the road and your speed, buckle up, and do not drive intoxicated.

