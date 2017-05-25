DUQUOIN, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 13 / 22 Commander Liuetenant Michael Alvey is reminding motorists to take the necessary safety precautions for the upcoming holiday travel. Troopers are responsible for the safety of more than 20,000 miles of the state’s roads and highways. The Memorial Day holiday weekend is one of the busiest travel periods for motorists and millions of drivers are expected to hit the roadways and interstates.

The Memorial holiday enforcement period overlaps with the statewide Click it or Ticket safety campaign which began on Monday, May 15, and runs through Wednesday, May 31. District 13 will focus on achieving zero fatalities by strictly enforcing the four most deadly traffic violations (Fatal Four): Speeding, DUI, Seat Belts, and Distracted Driving.

Last year, the ISP issued 3,204 tickets for speeding violations during the four-day holiday period from Friday through Monday. During the same time period, there were 196 DUI arrests; 732 seatbelt violations; and 229 distracted driver violations.

The simplest things you can do to protect yourself while traveling is to avoid distractions, slow down, wear your seatbelt and focus on the task at hand.

Commander Alvey would like to urge everyone to drive safely, drive smart, and arrive alive, stating “I encourage everyone to watch their speed, buckle up, and put the electronic devices down while driving.”

The ISP is reminding motorists of the “Move Over Law,” which requires drivers to “Slow Down and Move Over” when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle displaying flashing warning lights. Drivers must yield the right-of-way by changing lanes if possible and reduce the speed of their vehicle and proceed with caution if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe. This law now applies to motorists pulled off on the shoulder with hazard lights on as well.

Alcohol is a leading factor in fatal traffic crashes, especially during celebratory weekends. Please do your part to help keep the roadways safe by planning ahead and designating a sober driver, calling a cab, or using a rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft. If we all do our part, we can make this holiday the safest one ever.

