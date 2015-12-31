SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police officials are reminding motorists of the extreme dangers of traveling on flooded roadways. Motorists are urged to reduce speeds and drive with caution and to allow for extra travel time.

The U.S. National Weather Service has posted a public service announcement video called “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” to remind motorists of the dangers of crossing flooded roads. The PSA video and other flood-related information can be found at http://tadd.weather.gov/.

Flooding-related driving tips:

Do not drive through flooded areas

If a road covered by water seems shallow enough to cross, do not attempt to do so

If your car stalls, do not attempt to push it out; seek higher ground

Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when approaching stationary authorized emergency vehicles with their lights activated on the roadways. Authorized emergency vehicles include police, fire, EMS, and other emergency vehicles. It is the law to proceed with due caution, change lanes if possible, and reduce your speed. Move over and slow down.

Motorists should monitor the road conditions before driving and remember to keep emergency items inside the vehicle. A complete list of road closures can be found on the Illinois Department of Transportation website at www.gettingaroundillinois.com or by calling 1-800-452-4368.

