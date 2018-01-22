SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) Troopers are being credited with saving the lives of two motorists from drug overdose incidents on January 18, 2018, in Winnebago and Madison Counties.

At 9:30 a.m., an ISP Trooper responded to a motorist assist on the ramp from I-270 Eastbound to I-255 Southbound in Madison County. The Trooper arrived and found an unresponsive male with decreased respirations in the driver’s seat. The Trooper administered two doses of NARCAN before the victim became responsive. The driver and passenger who also appeared to be under the influence of Illegal drugs were transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 2:54 p.m., two ISP Troopers responded to a Winnebago County call of a female subject overdosing in a vehicle in the Mosey's Liquor parking lot located at 4203 W. State Street, Rockford, Illinois. The Troopers arrived and observed a bystander pulling a 20-year-old female from the vehicle. The Troopers assessed the patient had no pulse and was not breathing. The Troopers administered NARCAN and performed CPR on the female victim. The female's pulse and breathing was restored. EMS arrived and transported the victim to a local area hospital for treatment.

“I am extremely proud of the quick, lifesaving actions taken by our Troopers,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “Two people are alive today due to the Troopers’ outstanding work, First Responder Training, and their having the necessary lifesaving tools available.”

ISP began training and issuing NARCAN to Troopers in 2015. There have been 25 documented saves using NARCAN since the inception of the program; 2015: 1 save, 2016: 6 saves, 2017: 16 saves, and 2018: 2 saves.

More like this: