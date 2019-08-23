EAST ST. LOUIS – A trooper with the Illinois State Police was shot and killed in the line of duty early Friday morning in East St. Louis while serving a warrant.

The 33-year-old trooper was identified as Nick Hopkins of Waterloo. He has been on the job 10 years.

Hopkins was serving a warrant at a home near Caseyville Avenue and North 42nd Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday. Hopkins was taken to St. Louis University Hospital, where he died.

