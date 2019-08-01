Illinois State Police To Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols

LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Macoupin and Montgomery County during August.

NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and combined with impaired driving means even more traffic deaths during these critical hours. Officers

will strictly enforce violations including:

- Driving Under the Influence (DUI);

- Safety Belt and Child Restraint use;

- Speeding;

- Distracted Driving; and,

- All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night. The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”

