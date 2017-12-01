LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Captain Timothy Tyler, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols during the month of December. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and combined with impaired driving means even more traffic deaths during these critical hours. Officers will strictly enforce violations including:

Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

Safety Belt and Child Restraint use

Speeding;- Distracted Driving

All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night. The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

