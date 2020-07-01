COLLINSVILLE, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Mark Doiron, announces that the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in St. Clair and Madison counties during the month of July. The ACE patrols allow the ISP to target an area with saturation patrols that focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol and other drugs.

Across the country, an average of one alcohol-related traffic death occurs every 51 minutes. Alcohol and drug impairment remain significant factors in nearly 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Each year in Illinois, hundreds of lives are lost in alcohol-related crashes. Don’t risk losing your license, your car, and your freedom. If you drive impaired, law enforcement will arrest you. This project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Transportation Safety

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

IDOT: Make Sure Your Independence Day Travel Checklist Includes Driving Sober Or Picking A Designated Driver
Jul 2, 2025
Illinois State Police Issue 101 Citations in June Safety Checks
3 days ago
ISP Launches April Alcohol Enforcement Patrols In Madison, St. Clair Counties
Mar 31, 2025
State Police To Conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement In Madison, St. Clair Counties
Jun 9, 2025
July Traffic Crackdown Targets Speeding Across Madison County and Illinois
Jul 8, 2025

 