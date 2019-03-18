LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Mark Gillock, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Macoupin County during the month of April. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.

The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, and most importantly:

- Driving Under the Influence (DUI);

- Safety Belt and Child Restraint use;

- Speeding;

- Distracted Driving; and,

- All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States. The ACE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous DUI offenders from the road. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

