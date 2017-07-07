SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials said farewell to their fallen brother, Trooper Ryan Albin, star number 5718. Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the country made the trip to central Illinois to pay their respects to this fallen hero as well. Trooper Albin was laid to rest today with full honors at Bellflower Cemetery.

Trooper Ryan Albin was killed in the line of duty on June 28, 2017, when he was traveling on I-74 westbound near Farmer City, and his vehicle collided with a box truck as both vehicles entered a construction zone. Trooper Albin joined the ISP in 2006 and was currently assigned to District 6 in Pontiac as a canine officer.

Director Leo P. Schmitz fondly recalled memories of Trooper Albin as he eulogized him during today’s funeral. “Ryan took such pride in serving and protecting. Over and over he worked to make a difference to positively impact the citizens of Illinois,” said Director Schmitz. “It will take time to heal. It will take time to rebuild. But Ryan would want us to carry on,” Schmitz added.

Trooper Albin grew up in Bellflower, Illinois. He attended Bellflower Grade School, Blue Ridge Junior High, and Blue Ridge High School. Trooper Albin obtained a bachelor’s degree from Eureka College in Eureka, Illinois. Trooper Albin was an inspiration to his fellow officers who often consulted with him for guidance. He will be remembered for his work ethic and dedication to selfless service.

Trooper Albin is survived by his parents, two sisters, a six-year-old daughter and a two year-old son.