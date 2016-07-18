EDWARDSVILLE – At 11:05 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2016, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department requested the Illinois State Police to assume a death investigation occurring within the jail facility.

The deceased has been identified as 61-year-old John E. Newsome Sr. of Madison, Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Newsome’s death is believed to be a homicide and a suspect is in custody.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois State Police continues the investigation and is working with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. A future press release will follow after the case is reviewed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

 

 

More like this:

Nov 5, 2024 - Madison County Votes "Yes" on Separation from Cook County

Nov 5, 2024 - 2024 Election: Madison County Results

Nov 15, 2024 - Governor J.B. Pritzker Addresses Abortion Access, Separation from Cook County at Alton Press Conference

Nov 4, 2024 - Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office Will Deploy Teams to Ensure Election Integrity

2 days ago - Madison County Officer Killed in 1852 to be Honored During National Police Week

 