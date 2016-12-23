SPANISH NEEDLE ROAD, MACOUPIN COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 18 is reporting a fatality in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:49 p.m. Friday on Illinois Route 16 on Spanish Needle Road in Macoupin County.

Unit one was a 2005 Blue Chevrolet Passenger Car, unit two was a 2007 Maroon Chrysler Van. Unit one was driven by a Gillespie man, unit two was driven by an East Gillespie man. Unit one had a female passenger; unit two had a male passenger.

Illinois State Police said unit one was southbound on Spanish Needle Road in Macoupin County approaching Illinois 16. Unit two was eastbound on Illinois 16. State Police said as unit one pulled onto Illinois 16, unit two struck unit one on the passenger side. Both units left the roadway and came to rest in the field to the south of Illinois 16. The front seat passenger of unit one was ejected and pronounced deceased on the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner.

Riverbender.com will not release the name of the deceased crash victim until next of kin have been notified.

Other agencies who assisted on the scene were Gillespie Fire and ambulance and Macoupin County Sheriff's Office. The crash is still under investigation by the Illinois Sate Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

