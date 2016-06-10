GREENFIELD – The Illinois State Police is reporting another fatal crash near Greenfield that occurred at 10 p.m. Thursday, June 9.

Derek Buhl, 23, of Murrayville, died in a single-vehicle crash. Buhl was driving a black 2003 Buick in the crash that occurred on 1700 North just south of 1750 North. The vehicle was northbound on 1700 North, approximately 5 miles west of Greenfield when it left the roadway to the left and struck the culvert, Illinois State Police said.

After striking the culvert, the vehicle spun into the culvert and caught fire, Illinois State Police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Greene County Coroner.

Agencies on the scene were the Greenfield Fire Department, Greenfield Police Department, Carrollton Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

