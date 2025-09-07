Illinois State Police Reminds Drivers And Farmers About Safely Sharing The Roads This Harvest Season Illinois State Police urge drivers to share the road with farmers moving equipment this fall. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is reminding motorists and farmers about traffic safety on Illinois roadways this fall. Agriculture is one of the leading industries in Illinois and farmers across the state will be moving equipment along roadways throughout the upcoming months. As farmers travel between fields, ISP reminds motorists and farmers alike to share the road to help reduce crashes involving tractors and other farm equipment. Article continues after sponsor message ISP encourages motorists to follow these safe driving tips this harvest season. Share the road and be patient. Allow for extra travel time.

Increase following distance to improve sight lines when driving behind wide, slow-moving vehicles.

Reduce speed when encountering farm equipment on public roads.

Flashing amber lights mean ‘caution’ and orange and red reflective triangles warn motorists that farm equipment travels at slower speeds.

It is illegal to pass in a no passing lane or within 100 feet of an intersection, railroad crossing, or bridge. Improper passing, including around farm equipment, can be deadly. Be cautious when pulling back into the lane of traffic.

Watch for the farmer’s indication of a turn. Newer equipment may have turn signals, but older equipment may not, so watch for the farmer’s hand signals.

Be prepared to yield to wide equipment. ISP also encourages farmers to do their part by following these safe driving tips. Avoid rush hours and busier roadways when possible.

Avoid driving tractors on roadways during bad weather, low-visibility and when dark.

Use reflective marking tape and reflectors at the extremities of equipment.

Take time to wipe off reflectors, flashing lights, and any other warning devices on equipment before entering the roadway. Equipment covered with dust/mud/debris from the field can make warning devices difficult to see.

Pay attention for traffic backing up while traveling between fields and look for opportunities to ease them. If road and shoulder conditions are safe, pull over to the right to temporarily allow traffic to pass giving back-ups time to clear. By sharing the road and making safety a priority, motorists and farmers can work together to keep Illinois roadways safe this fall. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending