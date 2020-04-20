SPRINGFIELD – Today, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) revealed plans to realign zones and add an investigative zone in southern Illinois to provide increased ISP investigative presence in the Metro East and southern Illinois. This follows the Governor’s executive order signed last year reestablishing the DCI.

“Under this realignment, ISP DCI will be better prepared to maintain collaborative relationships with our local law enforcement partners and support DCI missions in southern Illinois,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP DCI’s new investigative zones will allow us to more effectively deploy personnel and resources where they are needed to better address crime, especially violent crime, drugs and public integrity.”

Under the previous DCI plan, DCI Zone 7 was comprised of 33 counties, making it geographically the largest zone in the state. This created a challenge to maintain collaborative relationships with local law enforcement partners throughout the area.

The realignment and addition of an investigative zone will allow for a better managed and engaged investigative presence.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition, DCI Zone 6 in Collinsville historically handled the most homicides of any zone in the state, primarily in Madison and St. Clair Counties. The realignment and expansion will allow for the continuation of investigative support of Metro East homicide cases by reducing the number of counties and the geographic area covered by the zone.

After a needs-based review requested by Director Kelly, DCI Command recommended:

-Removing Bond and Clinton Counties from Zone 6.

-Splitting Zone 7 into two separate work units.

-Creating Zone 8 that will cover 19 counties in southeast Illinois.

DCI Zone 6 will now cover Calhoun, Jersey, Green, Macoupin, Montgomery, Madison, St. Clair and Monroe Counties. The Zone 6 headquarters will remain in Collinsville.

DCI Zone 7 will cover Randolph, Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Perry, Jackson, Williamson, Union, Johnson, Pope, Alexander, Pulaski, Massac and Hardin Counties. The Zone 7 headquarters will remain in DuQuoin.

- more -

DCI Zone Realignment

The newly created DCI Zone 8 will cover Bond, Clinton, Marion, Fayette, Effingham, Cumberland, Clark, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland, Lawrence, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Hamilton, White Saline and Gallatin Counties. The Zone 8 headquarters will be based in Effingham with a satellite office in Centralia.

More like this: