State Troopers to Strictly Enforce Speeding, DUI, Seatbelt, and Distracted Driving

DuQuoin – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 13 / 22 Commander, Captain William Sons, is reminding motorists to take the necessary safety precautions to prevent senseless tragedies during the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend. Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest periods for travelers and millions of motorists are expected to hit the roadways and interstates across the country.]

The ISP will be doing their part in keeping the roadways safe for those traveling through the state. The ISP will be strictly enforcing the four most common traffic violations: Speeding, DUI, seat belts, and distracted driving.

You can do your part to make travel safer this holiday weekend. If you are going to be at an event with alcohol, please make sure you designate a driver. Keep your eyes on the road and off of the cell phone. Unless it’s hands-free, Illinois law prohibits the use of any electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle. Please be sure to watch your speed and make sure you buckle up.

“I also want to remind motorists to obey Scott’s Law [the Move Over Law] while first responders are out serving the public this weekend”, added Captain Sons. “Scott’s Law requires motorists to move over or slow down upon approach of a stationary emergency vehicle with lights activated. This includes not only police vehicles, but also fire, ambulance, construction, and tow vehicles.”

Last year, the ISP issued 3,309 tickets for speeding violations during the four day holiday period from Friday to Monday. During the same time period, there were 217 DUI arrests; 961 seatbelt violations; and 164 distracted driver violations.

We are confident that voluntary compliance of Illinois traffic laws can lead to a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend for everyone.

