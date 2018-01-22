FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Officials with the Illinois State Police (ISP) announce that two ISP officers were recognized during the 26th Annual Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission (SILEC) and Southern Illinois Police Chief’s Association Awards Banquet. District 11 & 18 Commander, Captain Timothy T. Tyler, received the SILEC Presidential Award, and District 11 Trooper Matthew Bradford received the Medal of Valor.

The SILEC Presidential Award is selected by the President of the SILEC Board. The recipient is someone who has represented the law enforcement community through leadership, innovation, passion, and character, and has sought out the improvement of the communities around him/her. Captain Tyler received the award due to his considerable time and effort developing strong relationships with members of local law enforcement communities. Captain Tyler also volunteers much of his time working to enhance the communities District 11 serves. He shares his personal time with many groups and serves as a board member on numerous local organizations. Captain Tyler is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army Reserve.

“Captain Tyler has proven that by working closely with others, providing encouragement, mentoring, and support, that one person, one extraordinary law enforcement professional, can make a huge difference in his or her community,” stated SILEC Board President David Meyer. “Because of Captain Tyler’s commitment to duty and community, constant energy, his efforts on the behalf of others, he has earned the respect and gratitude of his fellow law enforcement officers.”

The Medal of Valor Award may be awarded to law enforcement personnel or citizens who distinguish themselves by conspicuous bravery or heroism above and beyond the normal demands of police service, or that, which is expected of a citizen. In October of 2017, Trooper Bradford conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in East St. Louis. The passenger of the vehicle fled, and Trooper Bradford gave chase. Trooper Bradford caught up to the suspect and attempted to take him into custody. The suspect resisted and continued to run. As the suspect again fled, he shot at Trooper Bradford four times. Trooper Bradford prepared to return fire but noticed the suspect was running into a highly populated area and towards a busy street. Trooper Bradford continued to give chase, and the suspect ran into a small wooded area and hid. The suspect eventually ran out of the wooded area, and Trooper Bradford again engaged him. After another significant struggle, Trooper Bradford was able to secure the suspect.

“Trooper Bradford’s bravery and tenacity brought this dangerous criminal to justice, and it is hard telling what may have happened if this subject was still on the streets,” stated Captain Tyler. “I would like to commend Trooper Bradford for his willingness to be put in harm’s way for the protection of others.”

The Awards Banquet was held on January 18, 2018, in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

