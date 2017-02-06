BLOOMINGTON - Illinois State Police (ISP) officials from Zone 5 Investigations presented a check for $2,000 today to Special Olympics Illinois at the Law Enforcement Torch Run Kick Off Conference in Bloomington.  

ISP Zone 5 Agents hosted the 45th Livingston County Law Enforcement Golf Outing last fall along with officers from Dwight P.D., Pontiac P.D., and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department to raise funds in support Special Olympics Illinois.

Special Olympics Illinois instills pride and confidence in young athletes to help them achieve success through athletic programs and events held throughout the year.

“Illinois Special Olympics provides opportunity for young people to compete in a variety of athletic events.  These events strengthen our communities by helping others develop their character and build lasting friendships,” said ISP First Deputy Director Chad Peterson. “The Illinois State Police is committed in their support of Special Olympics, and we encourage our communities to become involved in this worthwhile cause.”     

The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run is the single largest year-round fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Illinois having raised over $4 million in 2016. The annual relay raises funds and awareness for the young athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. The Law Enforcement Torch Run continues to raise funds for Special Olympics athletes. For more information visit https://www.soill.org/ 

