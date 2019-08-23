EAST ST. LOUIS - An Illinois State Police officer serving a warrant in the 1400 block of North 42 Street in East St. Louis was shot Friday morning.

Illinois State Police, East St. Louis Police, and and other law enforcement officers are at the scene, along with tactical units. The Illinois State Police officer was transported quickly to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Article continues after sponsor message

ISP reported at the scene to the media that one person is still barricaded in the home where the shooting occurred.

Riverbender.com's Chris Rhodes is at the scene.

More details to come.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: