Downers Grove, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce injury to ISP officer, which occurred on August 15, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m. in Wheeling, Illinois (Cook County).

At approximately 6:30 p.m., ISP Officers responded to a residence in Wheeling, IL (Cook County) to execute an arrest/search warrant for a subject wanted for Forcible Detention (Class 2 Felony), Aggravated Assault to a Police Officer (Class 4 Felony), and Aggravated Unlawful Restraint (Class 3 Felony) stemming from an ISP traffic stop which occurred on I-294 at approximately 1:30 a.m. on August 15, 2019. During the execution of the warrant, shots were fired from within the residence, and an ISP Officer was shot. The officer was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer is a five year veteran of the ISP and is 32 years old. A suspect has been taken into custody and is currently being detained pending formal charges.

“The men and women of the Illinois State Police, again and again, display bravery simply by doing the job they’ve sworn to do. This officer, and all first responders who responded today showed uncommon valor in what is becoming an all too common situation. The officer and his family will be in our hearts during his recovery,” stated ISP Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly.

The investigation is open and ongoing and no further information is being disseminated at this time.

