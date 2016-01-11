Seminar will Assist Individuals who Would Like to Join the Illinois State Police

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) announces that a free Physical Fitness Inventory Test (PFIT) seminar will be held in Springfield on February 20, and Glen Ellyn on February 27. The primary purpose of the seminar is to provide hands-on instruction on how to successfully pass the ISP PFIT.

The PFIT is tool that is designed to measure fitness activities that are related to law enforcement tasks. It assesses the fitness level of individuals based on four dimensions: flexibility, dynamic strength, absolute strength, and cardio respiratory fitness. Passing the PFIT is one of the requirements to becoming an Illinois State Police Trooper.

The ISP will proved hands-on instruction and demonstrations, presented by certified Physical Fitness Monitors of the Illinois State Police, on how to successfully complete the PFIT. This is an opportunity for individuals interested in applying for future employment with the ISP to become educated and proficient in the PFIT. Those attending the seminar should wear proper workout attire and bring a bottle of water.

The seminar is not affiliated with the Illinois State Police Merit Board or the hiring process.

Seminar locations and information:

Location: Illinois State Police Academy College of DuPage Homeland Security Education Center

Address: 3700 East Lakeshore Drive, Springfield, IL 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL

Date: Saturday, February 20, 2016 Saturday, February 27, 2016 Time: 10:00 a.m. (Doors open @ 9:30 a.m.) 10:00 a.m. (Doors open @ 9:30 a.m.) R

SVP: Five days prior to the date of each event to either contact listed above.

