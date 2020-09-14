ULLIN – On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation– Zone 7, arrested Ronald E. Diggs, age 86 of Cairo, IL., for Possession of Child Pornography.

No additional information is being released regarding this case. Further inquiries should be directed to the spokesperson for the Pulaski County State’s Attorney’s Office.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Illinois State Police District 13 at 618-542-2171 Ext 1207.