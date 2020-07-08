Springfield, IL - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officials announce the arrest of Dalton M. Gallaher, a 22 year-old-male of Beardstown, IL, for Possession of Child Pornography, and Sexual Contact with an Animal.

On March 5, 2020, ISP DCI Zone 4 Investigators initiated an investigation after learning Gallaher was distributing child pornography through the internet. A thorough investigation ensued, and during the course of the investigation ISP investigators, with assistance from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes against Children Task Force (ICAC), gathered evidence supporting the arrest.

On July 6, 2020, a search warrant was applied for and granted for the residence of Gallaher through the Cass County Circuit Court. The search warrant was executed on July 7, 2020, and additional evidence was collected. Gallaher was arrested and charged with two counts Possession of Child Pornography (Class 1 Felonies), and one count Sexual Contact with an Animal (Class 4 Felony). Gallaher is being lodged at the Schuyler County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Additional charges are pending review by the Cass County State's Attorney.

Anyone who has additional information is encouraged to contact the ISP at (217) 782-4750. Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.

