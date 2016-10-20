COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Timothy Tyler, received the Public Servant Award from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) on Sunday, October 9, 2016. Lieutenant Tyler was unanimously selected by the East St. Louis Branch of the NAACP to receive the award for his contributions to the Greater East St. Louis Community.

The Public Servant Award was embossed with the words “Game Changer” to acknowledge Lieutenant Tyler’s efforts to build relationships with the East St. Louis community through youth and adult programs designed to bring residents together with law enforcement officers. Lieutenant Tyler has been instrumental in implementing programs such as Midnight Basketball, Kids Read, and Real Men Read. His efforts quickly received the support of the community and left an indelible impression on the lives of its citizens. Lieutenant Tyler’s tireless efforts are working to change the perception of police officers in the community.



Since his arrival in District 11, Lieutenant Tyler has volunteered countless hours in the East St. Louis community as a baseball and football coach for the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center. He also mentors young boys on the importance of integrity, great character, and avoiding peer pressure. Lieutenant Tyler serves on several community outreach and action committees with a focus on building the community and eradicating gangs in the East St. Louis area.

“Lieutenant Tyler’s dedication to the community is remarkable and serves as an example for other officers to follow. His hard work and leadership have strengthened the relationship between the community and law enforcement,” said ISP Director Leo Schmitz. “I am proud of his accomplishments.”

Lieutenant Tyler began his career with the ISP in 1998 and has worked in both patrol and investigations. His work in investigations concentrated on solving gang and drug crimes. He currently oversees patrol operations in District 11 (Collinsville) and District 18 (Litchfield). Lieutenant Tyler is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army Reserves and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2004.

