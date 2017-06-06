CHICAGO - Illinois State Police (ISP) and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will take part in a three-day, nationwide safety program to conduct commercial motor vehicle enforcement checks to ensure the safety of competent professional drivers and the motoring public in Cook, Will, St. Clair, and Madison counties.

The 2017 National Road Check Enforcement program, scheduled June 6-8, 2017, is the largest nationwide joint enforcement effort of its kind. The ISP will focus its enforcement strategies in the Chicago and Metro East areas with emphasis on commercial drivers, motor coaches, truck-tractor semi-trailers, and overall maintenance of commercial vehicles. ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers and IDOT Inspectors will check for mechanical deficiencies, unsecured loads, unlicensed drivers, logbook violations, and overweight trucks and trailers.

“The careless operation of commercial motor vehicles is one the greatest dangers on Illinois roadways,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “Unqualified and fatigued drivers are responsible for numerous tragic fatalities, including those involving public safety workers. This important safety detail serves as a reminder of our collective efforts to raise awareness and the ISP’s commitment to saving lives,” he added.

On June 6, 2017, the ISP and the IDOT will take part in “Secure your Load Day”, along with 42 other states. On this day, inspectors will be inspecting commercial vehicles with an emphasis on ensuring proper load securement.

