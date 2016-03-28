Public Safety Emphasis on Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety with 24 Hour Enforcement Patrols Beginning March 28 to Honor Fallen Trooper

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) announced today that ISP districts throughout the state will enforce road safety with a special enforcement memorial operation dedicated to fallen Trooper James Sauter, who was killed in the line of duty on March 28, 2013, when his ISP squad was struck by a truck tractor semi-trailer at I-294 southbound at Willow Road. This will be the third consecutive year of this safety operation honoring Trooper Sauter’s memory.

ISP Troopers throughout the state are committed to working Operation Sauter, and will be aggressively patrolling Illinois roadways for 24 consecutive hours (Mar 28 – Mar 29) in remembrance of their fallen comrade.

The focus of this operation will be commercial motor vehicle (CMV) enforcement. ISP Troopers will be checking CMV driver’s logbooks to ensure compliance. CMV long-haul drivers are currently restricted to 70 hours of driving per week and are required by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to maintain a logbook documenting the number hours they have driven. Within the last three years, two ISP Troopers have been killed in the line of duty and another seriously injured. All three Troopers were struck by commercial motor vehicles.

