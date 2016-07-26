DuQuoinDuring Illinois Speed Awareness Day this July 27th, the Illinois State Police is taking a proactive approach to promote safety for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists through both education and enforcement. In Illinois during 2014, speed was the reason for 32.4% of all traffic fatalities. That’s 348 deaths for the year, or one life every 25 hours. These lives can be easily saved by being aware of our speed and understanding how speeding impacts a crash.

On Interstates speeding can have the following consequences:

  • The probability of death, disfigurement, or debilitating injury grows with higher speed at impact. Such consequences double for every 10 MPH over 50
  • When a vehicle crashes it undergoes a rapid change in speed. However the occupants keep moving at the vehicle’s previous speed until they are stopped, either by hitting an object or by being restrained by a safety belt or
  • The effectiveness of restraint devices like airbags, safety belts, crumple zones, and side beams decline as impact speed
  • 4% of the speed-related crashes result in injuries.
  • Speeding extends the distance required to stop a vehicle in emergency
  • Crash severity increases with the speed of the vehicle at
  • Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to navigate safely around curves or objects in the roadway.
  • Speeding can lower gas mileage by 33% at highway

Let’s all do our part by taking a proactive approach to prevent fatalities and reduce injuries on the roadways by being aware of our speed and obeying the speed limit signs ALL the time. If you would like more information about Illinois Speed Awareness Day, please visit www.illinoisspeedawarenessday.org.

