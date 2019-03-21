Illinois State Police, Jersey Sheriff's Office Both Stress School Bus Safety Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. LITCHFEILD - On Wednesday, the Illinois State Police, Jersey County Sheriff’s Department and the Jersey Community Unit School District Bus Garage conducted “Operation Wheels on The Bus”. Article continues after sponsor message "This detail focused on strict enforcement of motorist passing school buses while loading/unloading students," the Illinois State Police said. "It is unlawful to pass a stopped school bus with the stop signal arm extended. A citation for this offense, requires a mandatory court appearance and three-month license suspension!" More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending