LITCHFEILD - On Wednesday, the Illinois State Police, Jersey County Sheriff’s Department and the Jersey Community Unit School District Bus Garage conducted “Operation Wheels on The Bus”.

"This detail focused on strict enforcement of motorist passing school buses while loading/unloading students," the Illinois State Police said. "It is unlawful to pass a stopped school bus with the stop signal arm extended. A citation for this offense, requires a mandatory court appearance and three-month license suspension!"

