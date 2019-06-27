ULLIN-Two traffic stops made by an Illinois State Troopers in Johnson County has resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of 67 pounds of cannabis, 100 grams of cannabis wax and 9.5 pounds of cannabis edibles.

The first traffic stop occurred on June 13, 2019 a trooper from District 22 stopped a passenger vehicle on Interstate 24 for a Scotts Law violation. During the stop the trooper observed indicators of possible criminal activity. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 23 pounds of cannabis and 100 grams of cannabis wax.

The driver Tanner Ausherman, of Yreka, CA and passenger Derek Szabados of Montague, CA were arrested for Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver and incarcerated at the Massac County Jail and have been formally charged by the Johnson County State’s Attorney. A Johnson County Judge has set their bond at $25,000 cash each.

The second traffic stop occurred on June 18, 2019 when a trooper from District 22 stopped a passenger vehicle on Interstate 24 for a traffic violation. During the stop the trooper observed indicators of possible criminal activity.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 44 pounds of cannabis and 9.5 pounds of cannabis edibles.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Robert Noble, of Yadkinville, NC was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver and has been incarcerated at the Massac County Jail and has been formally charged by the Johnson County State’s Attorney. A Johnson County Judge has set his bond at $25,000 cash.

THE PUBLIC IS REMINDED THAT ALL SUBJECTS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL THE PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

