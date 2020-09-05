COLLINSVILLE – On Friday, September 4, 2020, the Office of St. Clair County State’s Attorney James A. Gomric charged Darron L. Chairs Jr., age 30 of Cahokia, IL, with one count of First-Degree Murder.

As it relates to the First-Degree Murder charge, Chairs Jr. is alleged to, without lawful justification, and with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm to Domonick White, shot Domonick White about the body with a firearm, thereby causing the death of Domonick White, a Class M Criminal Felony.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of August 3, 2019, at the Samuel Gompers Housing complex, located at 450 North 6th Street, East Saint Louis, IL.

Bond on the above charge was set at $1,000,000. Chairs Jr. remains in custody at the Saint Clair County Jail. The incident was jointly investigated by the East Saint Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation– Zone 6.

No additional information is being released reference this case. Further inquiries should be directed to the spokesperson for the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

