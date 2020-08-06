COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois State Police announced today that on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, the Office of St. Clair County State’s Attorney James A. Gomric charged Bernard Mosley Jr., age 22 of East Saint Louis, with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery.

The incident occurred at the G and P Confectionary, located at 1332 Bond Avenue, East Saint Louis, on the afternoon of July 9, 2020.

ISP said the following: "As it relates to the first-degree murder charge; Mosley Jr., is alleged to, without lawful justification, while committing a forcible felony, Armed Robbery, while acting in concert with Terry Morgan Jr., caused the death of William Porter Jr. when Terry Morgan Jr. shot William Porter Jr about the body with a firearm.

"As it relates to the two armed robbery charges, Mosley Jr. is alleged to have committed the offense of armed robbery in that Mosley Jr., armed with a firearm, knowingly took property from two victims by threatening the imminent use of force."

Bond on the above charges was set at $1,250,000.

Mosley Jr. remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail. The incident was jointly investigated by the East Saint Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation – Zone 6.

