ANNA, IL- An Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) investigation led to the arrest of Bobby L. Lee, Johnny Brimm, Dalton Anderson, and Mathew Wiseman all employees of the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), Choate Mental Health Developmental Center located in Anna, IL. Bobby L. Lee and Dalton Anderson were charged with Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony), Mathew Wiseman and Johnny Brimm were charged with Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony) and Obstructing Justice (Class 4 felony). The Class 3 Felony has a possible sentence of 2-5 years and the Class 4 has a possible sentence of 1-3 years.

On May 18, 2020, the Illinois State Police DII were requested by IDHS staff to investigate a possible Aggravated Battery to one of the facility’s residents. After a comprehensive, cooperative investigation involving IDHS, and led by ISP, Union County State’s Attorney Daniel Klingemann’s Office secured indictments on September 30, 2020 for Bobby L Lee, Johnny Brimm, Dalton Anderson, and Mathew Wiseman.

Johnny Brimm, a 40-year-old male of Jonesboro, IL was taken into custody on October 6, 2020 at approximately 11:03 a.m. by the ISP and confined at the Union County Jail. Bond on the warrants for the above charges was set at $30,000, 10% to apply, by a Union County Judge.

Dalton Anderson, a 29-year-old male of Jonesboro, IL was taken into custody on October 6, 2020 at approximately 11:38 a.m. by the ISP and confined at the Union County jail. Bond on the warrant for the above charge was set at $30,000, 10% to apply, by a Union County Judge.

Bobby L Lee, a 33-year-old male of Marion, IL was taken into custody on October 6, 2020 at approximately 12:42 pm by the ISP and confined at the Williamson County jail awaiting extradition to Union County. Bond on the warrant for the above charge was set at $30,000, 10% to apply, by a Union County Judge.

Mathew Wiseman, a 28-year-old of Marion, IL was taken into custody on October 6, 2020 at approximately 2:00pm by the ISP and confined at the Union County jail. Bond on the warrants for the above charges was set at $30,000, 10% to apply, by a Union County Judge.

“The dedicated men and women of the ISP Division of Internal Investigation are committed to conducting investigations which identify criminal misconduct in state facilities,” stated ISP Colonel Jamal Simington. “It is imperative those who reside and work at these institutions are able to enjoy a safe environment which contributes to the best quality of life, free of any wrongdoing.”

This case has been turned over to the Union County State’s Attorney and no additional information is available for release by ISP.

