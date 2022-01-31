PEORIA - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 was requested by the Peoria Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving Peoria Police Officers.

The incident occurred at 11:59 p.m. on January 30, 2022, at a location in the 1200 block of East McClure Street in Peoria, IL. Preliminary information indicates the officers were responding to a call of a suspicious person armed with a gun. When the officers arrived at the location, the officers made contact with a male subject who subsequently fled the scene. A foot pursuit ensued and there was an exchange of gunfire between the subject and the officers. No officers were struck by gunfire during the incident.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois State Police was requested by the Peoria Police Department to investigate the use of force incident which occurred in Illinois. No additional information will be released at this time by ISP Zone 4. ISP Zone 4 Investigations is leading this open and on-going investigation.

Anyone with information about the identification of this suspect, or any information on this case, call the Peoria Police Dept at 309-673-4521, Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigations at 309-693-5015, Tip411, or Crime Stoppers at 673-9000.

More like this: