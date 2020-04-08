Illinois State Police Investigate Homicide In Rural Pulaski County Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Ullin, IL - Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are investigating a homicide in rural Pulaski County. On Thursday, March 26th, 2020 the body of Haley Marie Decker, an 18-year-old female of Normal, IL, was located in rural Pulaski County. It is believed she had moved to southeast Missouri in January 2020 and had recently been reported missing from the Normal area. Article continues after sponsor message The investigation is ongoing at this time and no additional information is available for release. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations at 618-542-2171 Ext. 1207. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending