COLLINSVILLE – At 10:16 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the East St. Louis Police Department received a call of shots fired with multiple victims at the John De Shields Housing complex in East St. Louis, Illinois.

East St. Louis Police requested the assistance of Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 Major Crimes Unit in reference a 14-year-old male gunshot victim who had died as a result of his injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office.

Also injured in this incident were a 3-year-old female and a 16-year-old male who was treated for gunshot wounds and released from regional hospitals.

No additional information is being released at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 301-6764 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

