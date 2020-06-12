Carmi, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 officials announce the positive identification of human remains located on June 9, 2020 in rural Gallatin County. The remains have been positively identified in an autopsy that was conducted on June 10, 2020, as Chase E. Mitchell, a 32-year-old male of Eldorado, IL. Mitchell was reported missing to the Eldorado Police Department by his family on May 5, 2020.

ISP DCI Zone 8 was contacted by the Eldorado Police Department to assist in the investigation on June 9, 2020. An extensive, multi-agency search for Mitchell has been ongoing since he was reported missing. As a result of this effort, information was developed which led investigators to a rural location in Gallatin County where suspected human remains were recovered.

The joint investigation into the death of Mitchell is ongoing at this time and involves ISP DCI Zone 8, ISP Crime Scene Services, Eldorado Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department, and the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office.

The homicide investigation, now led by ISP DCI Zone 8, continues and no additional information is being released at this time.

