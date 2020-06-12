Carmi, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 officials announce the positive identification of human remains located on June 9, 2020 in rural Gallatin County. The remains have been positively identified in an autopsy that was conducted on June 10, 2020, as Chase E. Mitchell, a 32-year-old male of Eldorado, IL. Mitchell was reported missing to the Eldorado Police Department by his family on May 5, 2020.

ISP DCI Zone 8 was contacted by the Eldorado Police Department to assist in the investigation on June 9, 2020. An extensive, multi-agency search for Mitchell has been ongoing since he was reported missing. As a result of this effort, information was developed which led investigators to a rural location in Gallatin County where suspected human remains were recovered.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The joint investigation into the death of Mitchell is ongoing at this time and involves ISP DCI Zone 8, ISP Crime Scene Services, Eldorado Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department, and the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office.

The homicide investigation, now led by ISP DCI Zone 8, continues and no additional information is being released at this time.

More like this:

ISP Investigation Leads To Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault Charges
May 22, 2025
Two Women Arrested in Death of 18-Year-Old Foster Child
Jun 23, 2025
ISP: Investigation Ongoing After Body Found By Kayakers At Frank Holten State Park
Jul 8, 2025
17-Year-Old Belleville Man Shot And Killed In East St. Louis Incident
Feb 10, 2025
Crash Near Medora Claims One Life and Injures Another
Jul 8, 2025

 