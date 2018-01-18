COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police issued information Thursday afternoon about the fatal accident that occurred at Illinois 255 Northbound at milepost 19 (Madison County) at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday.

The Illinois State Police said Marlon Buford, 30, of South Roxana, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office said the information will soon be released about autopsy results.

The vehicles were as follows: Blue 2010 Chrysler 300 (Unit 1); Tan 1997 Pontiac Bonneville (Unit 2) Green Jeep Wrangler (Unit 3).

A 22-year-old female from Godfrey was the unit one driver, Marlon Burford, 30, of South Roxana (unit two driver) and Timothy Varble, 28, of Jerseyville (unit three driver).

According to the preliminary investigation, Illinois State Police said the driver of unit one was traveling on Illinois 255 southbound in the northbound lane of traffic at milepost 19. The driver of unit two was traveling on Illinois 255 northbound at milepost 19 in front of unit 3. The driver of unit one struck unit two head-on. The driver of unit three struck unit two in the rear.

The driver of unit one was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital via helicopter with life-threatening injuries. The driver of unit two was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of unit three was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital with serious injuries. This crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

