SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Heritage Foundation will be hosting a ceremony commemorating the addition of Trooper Gerald Ellis’ name to the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park located at 615 East Lawrence Avenue in Springfield, IL on August 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Family members of Trooper Gerald Ellis, Governor J.B. Pritzker, Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, Acting ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly, ISP Merit Board Director Jack S. Garcia, and other distinguished guests will be present for the ceremony.

Trooper Gerald Ellis tragically lost his life in the line of duty on March 30, 2019, when he was struck by a wrong-way driver. The ISP Memorial Park pays tribute to the life and dedicated service of Trooper Ellis and the other 69 ISP officers who have been killed in the line of duty. This location will forever serve as a place to honor those who selflessly made the ultimate sacrifice to protect others.

“The Illinois State Police Memorial Park will forever serve as sacred ground where the ultimate sacrifice these fallen officers made will always be remembered, not only by the members of their families but by all the people of Illinois. Our duty to honor the lives and legacies of all fallen ISP officers who lost their lives serving the people of this great state, will always be upheld,” stated ISP A/Director Brendan F. Kelly.

*In the event of inclimate weather, the commemoration ceremony will be held at the First Christian Church, which is located at 700 South 6th Street in Springfield, Illinois. *

