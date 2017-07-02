SPRINGFIELD - State Police (ISP) officials continue to grieve the loss of their fallen brother, Trooper Ryan Albin, who was killed in the line of duty on June 28, 2017.

Trooper Albin was traveling on I-74 westbound near Farmer City when his vehicle collided with a box truck as both vehicles entered a construction zone. Trooper Albin joined the ISP in 2006 and was currently assigned to District 6 in Pontiac as a canine officer.

As a member of the ISP, Trooper Ablin was an extraordinary Trooper who was tremendously dedicated to his unit and the Department. Trooper Albin was well known for his significant drug, weapon, and illegal cigarette seizures. Trooper Albin served as a juvenile officer and a Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) trustee. Trooper Albin was a member of the National Criminal Enforcement Association and dedicated his career to criminal interdiction work. Trooper Albin received the following awards within the Illinois State Police and other agencies:

2015 District 6 Nominee for Officer of the Year

2015 Department Commendation for Illinois MEG Directors and Task Force Commanders Association

2010 Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists Award (101 DUI arrests in a year)

2009 District 6 Centurion Award for DUI Arrests (Over 100 DUI arrests in a year)

2009 Dewitt County Officer of the Year Nomination

2008 Heroes of the Highway for McLean County Sheriff’s Office and MADD

2007 MADD Dewitt County Law Enforcement Recognition

“Trooper Ryan Albin was universally loved by his peers. He was a big man who spoke softly, yet had a booming laugh that instantly let everyone in the building know he was there,” said ISP District 6 Commander Steven Riesenberg.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Ryan was a true professional and a very effective crime fighter. He will be sorely missed. The men and women of the Illinois State Police count themselves fortunate to have served with him and pray for his family,” Captain Riesenberg added.

“Although no words may heal the pain, I can offer this promise…. We will never forget,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “We will never forget Ryan’s sacrifice, his courage, or commitment to service. We will never forget his family, and we will honor his legacy,” he added.

Trooper Albin grew up in Bellflower, IL. He attended Bellflower Grade School, Blue Ridge Junior High, and Blue Ridge High School. Trooper Albin obtained a bachelor’s degree from Eureka College in Eureka, IL. Trooper Albin was an inspiration to his fellow officers who often consulted with him for guidance. He will be remembered for his work ethic and dedication to selfless service.

Trooper Ryan Albin is survived by his parents, two sisters, six-year-old daughter and two-year-old son.

More like this: