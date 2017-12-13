SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police (ISP) will conduct a statewide enforcement initiative in support of Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) during the Holiday Lifesavers Weekend, December 15-17, 2017.

During this enforcement period, ISP Troopers will be stopping and arresting drunk drivers on Illinois roadways. Our enforcement efforts will include roadside safety checks, saturation patrols, and aggressive driving reduction efforts. Troopers will specifically look for Fatal Four violations; Speeding, DUI, Distracted Driving, and Seat Belts.

Reduce your speed – Speed is the number one contributory factor in crashes.

Drive sober – DUI fines and legal fees are costly. The average DUI costs $25,000 in fines and legal fees.

Article continues after sponsor message

Drop It and Drive – Keep your eyes on the road. You are 23 times more likely to get in a crash when texting and driving.

Buckle up – Seatbelts save lives.

GIVE THEM DISTANCE – Scott’s Law, also known as the “Move Over” law, states that when approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, other drivers shall yield the right-of-way by making a lane change and reducing speed and proceeding with due caution. Effective January 1, 2017, Scott’s Law was expanded to require motorists to Mover Over for all stationery vehicles. If you see flashing lights, PLEASE Move Over. The Move Over Law is intended to protect all of us.Please respect other motorists and drive courteously.

“Safe driving habits are essential to reducing fatalities in Illinois,” stated ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “The ISP continues to work to remove unsafe drivers from our roadways. We ask that you do your part to assist us in reducing fatal crashes.”

More like this: