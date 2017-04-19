DUQUOIN, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 13 officials are reminding young drivers to think responsibly as they celebrate during the upcoming prom and graduation season. Our primary safety message is in the word PROM which asks teens to “Please Return On Monday.”

Now that Prom and Graduation are upon us, area high school students will soon be participating in celebrations that occur not only at school but at private locations. During the next couple of weeks, ISP District 13 Troopers will be conducting high visibility patrols with aggressive enforcement of the Fatal Four violations: DUI, Speeding, Seat Belt, and Distracted Driving, with a focus on DUI violations.

Interim District 13 / 22 Commander Michael Alvey would like to remind everyone to celebrate responsibly, stating “It only takes one bad decision to turn a celebration into a tragedy. Everyone should stay away from drugs, don't drive distracted, and if you are under the age of 21, please, refrain from alcohol.”

We want to modify teen driving behaviors which include distractions, carelessness, fatigue, and inexperience. These behaviors, when combined with drugs or alcohol, can be lethal. Car crashes kill more teens during the weekends of prom and graduation season than any other time of year.

Seat Belt Enforcement Zones will also be conducted in addition to directed patrols. The goal of these concentrated efforts is voluntary compliance. With the motoring public’s assistance, we can help ensure this year’s prom and graduation memories are positive ones. Think responsibly, put the phone down, “Drop it and Drive,” buckle up, and don’t use alcohol or drugs.

